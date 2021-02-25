SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.