Snap Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Snap stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

