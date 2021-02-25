Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Insider James A. Lawrence Sells 165,000 Shares

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total transaction of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,486 ($45.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,513. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,831 ($23.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,611.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,223.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a €0.87 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

