SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 7,945,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,262,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

