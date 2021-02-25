SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 6.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 725,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 380,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

