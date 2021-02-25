Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE SIX traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

