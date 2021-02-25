Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $50.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

