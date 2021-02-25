Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Down 6.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $25.25. 1,712,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,592,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

