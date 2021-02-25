Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Down 6.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $25.25. 1,712,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,592,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.
In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.