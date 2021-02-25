Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.09.
NASDAQ SLAB opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 541.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
