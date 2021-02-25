Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.09.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 541.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

