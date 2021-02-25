Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $147.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

