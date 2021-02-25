Sigma Planning Corp Has $2 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

