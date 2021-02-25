Sigma Planning Corp Buys 326 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $224.78 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.