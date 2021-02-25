Sigma Planning Corp Buys 14,886 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

