Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,111 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

