Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

SWIR opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

