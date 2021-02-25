Sierra Metals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE SMT opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.92.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

