Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

