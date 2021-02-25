Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,350.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

SHOP stock traded down $21.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,279.18. 15,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 821.62, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,086.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

