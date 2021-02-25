Shauna Mcintyre Sells 650 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $16.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. The company had a trading volume of 205,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

