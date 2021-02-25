Shauna Mcintyre Sells 650 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $16.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. The company had a trading volume of 205,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
