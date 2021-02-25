Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $531.84

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.84 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 656.03 ($8.57), with a volume of 604,761 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 531.84. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42). Also, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

