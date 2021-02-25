SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,786 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.