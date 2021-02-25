SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 413.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,359 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

