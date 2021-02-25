SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 448.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

