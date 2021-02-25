SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 594 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $652.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $777.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

