SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,559 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $914,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

