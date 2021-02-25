SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,442 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

