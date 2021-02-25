SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 77,824 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $441,237.03.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $930,234.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $542,541.76.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38.
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.75 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
