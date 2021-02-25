SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 77,824 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $441,237.03.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $930,234.60.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.75 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

