Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,323 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,825 shares of company stock worth $3,699,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

