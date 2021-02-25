Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

