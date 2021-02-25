Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,516. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.