Sei Investments Co. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $512.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $515.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,747 shares of company stock worth $19,397,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

