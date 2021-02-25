Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.46.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.