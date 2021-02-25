Sei Investments Co. Acquires 37,863 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

