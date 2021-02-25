Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. 17,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,230. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.