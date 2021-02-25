Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

STX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

