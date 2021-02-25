SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

