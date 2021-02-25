SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

