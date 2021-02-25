SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

