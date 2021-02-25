SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $133.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.