SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 329,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, North American Management Corp bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

