SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

