SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 11.1%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.51. 103,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 106,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

