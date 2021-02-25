ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $206.00

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69), but opened at GBX 215 ($2.81). ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 53,326 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.08 million and a P/E ratio of -35.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.95.

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group plc (SCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group plc (SCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.