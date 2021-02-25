Scotiabank Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.25. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $8.72 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.