Scotiabank Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on D.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.69. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

