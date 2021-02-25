Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $22.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s previous close.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of CAGDF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

