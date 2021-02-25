Scotiabank Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

CS stock remained flat at $C$4.07 during trading on Thursday. 1,013,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,149. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,012.50.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

