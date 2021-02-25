Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Shares of SCRYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

