Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Scor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 1,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,678. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

