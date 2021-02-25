Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $131.74 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

